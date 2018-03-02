Man who disappeared into Kenduskeag Stream was fleeing cops, refused help, police say

Mike Dowd | BDN Mike Dowd | BDN

Submitted photo by Bangor Police Department | BDN Submitted photo by Bangor Police Department | BDN

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • March 2, 2018 12:08 pm

Updated: March 2, 2018 2:46 pm

Members of the Maine Marine Patrol will continue their search at low tide Friday along the shore of the Kenduskeag Stream in Bangor for the body of a man who went into the water during the early morning hours in an effort to escape police.

Peter Manuel, 22, of Bangor ran from Bangor police when they responded to a call about 1 a.m. Friday in the parking lot behind 190 Harlow St., according to Sgt. Wade Betters, police spokesman.

The Half Acre Nightclub and Diamonds Gentlemen’s Club are located at that address.

Manuel, who was on bail for allegedly violating a criminal trespass order, ran from officers when they tried to talk with him. He went behind the Margaret Chase Smith Federal Building and into the stream, Betters said. Manuel was scheduled to appear March 23 at the Penobscot Judicial Center on a motion to revoke his bail, according to the court clerk’s office.

Members of the Bangor Fire Department were called to help with the rescue. Manuel sat on a piece of ice in the stream but refused to come to shore or grab a life preserver offered by firefighters, he said.

Manuel disappeared under the water. He is presumed drowned.

The Marine Patrol was called because the stream is considered to be tidal water, according to Betters.

Officers searched without success along the shore of the stream behind Harlow Street from 5:30 to 7:30 a.m. Friday, Department of Marine Resources spokesman Jeff Nichols said. The search was scheduled to resume about 5:30 p.m., he said.

A drone operated by Down East Emergency Medical Institute, or DEEMI, was to be used to search the stream area Friday afternoon, according to Betters.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.