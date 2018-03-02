Lobster supply chain contributes $1B to Maine economy each year, study finds

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

By Bill Trotter , BDN Staff • March 2, 2018 10:00 am

A new economic study shows that the lobster supply chain in Maine contributes $1 billion to the state’s economy each year and generates 4,000 jobs throughout the state.

The economic impact study, conducted in 2016 by Colby College and Maine Lobster Dealers’ Association, examined the system of dealers, distributors and processors in the state that transfer lobster from the docks where fishermen unload to the places where consumers buy Maine’s signature seafood product. It took into consideration upstream and downstream spending on total lobster purchases; wages and taxes; operating expenses and capital investment, among other facets of the industry’s complicated supply chain.

The estimated $1 billion impact is on top of the income that lobstermen earn when they bring their catch to shore and sell it, which in 2017 was $433 million statewide.

Michael Donihue, economics professor at Colby and project leader for the study, said Thursday in a prepared statement that the supply chain may not be as conspicuous as the fleet of lobsters boats that come and go each day from Maine’s harbors, but that it nonetheless pays a significant role in the state economy.

“It is a complicated process getting that lobster to market, and it is the lobster dealers and processors that do that work,” Donihue said. “The individual businesses provided their spending patterns and stories about their economic footprint in their communities. They wanted [the study] to be as accurate as possible.”

Annie Tselikis, executive director of the dealers’ association, said that the study is the first to examine the economic impact the dealers and processors have in getting the product to market.

“We never knew what the big picture of our own industry really looked like,” Tselikis said in a statement. “We are fortunate to have a better understanding of the true impact of this sector. The impact generated by our wholesalers and processors is massive.”

Additional details about the study’s findings were not available Thursday evening. More information about the study is expected to be released during a morning presentation at the Maine Fishermen’s Forum at the Samoset resort in Rockport on Friday.

