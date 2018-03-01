UMaine’s Calixte earns America East men’s basketball all-conference recognition

UMaine athletics | BDN UMaine athletics | BDN

March 1, 2018 2:39 pm

Updated: March 1, 2018 2:42 pm

After leading the University of Maine men’s basketball team in most statistical categories during the regular season, senior guard Aaron Calixte has earned a spot on the America East All-Conference Third Team, the conference office announced on Thursday afternoon.

Calixte averaged 17.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and tallied 27 steals in 31 games this season. He is one of two Black Bears to start every game, leading Maine in points (531), field-goal percentage (.484), 3-point percentage (.391), assists (98), and tied for the team-lead in steals.

His 531 points this season rank the ninth in program history, with at least one game left this season in the America East playoffs.

The Stoughton, Massachusetts, native ranks 14th nationally in free-throw percentage at .898, having made 106 of 118 attempts. He leads the America East in the category, and put together streaks of 37 (school record) and 25 consecutive free throw made.

In conference play, UMaine’s co-captain ranked third in scoring (19.3 ppg.) and field-goal percentage (51.6 percent) and tied for fourth in assists (3.8 apg).

Calixte ranks 16th in program history in points (1,114), 12th in assists (290), and 15th in 3-pointers made (117). His .879 career free-throw percentage also is No. 1 all time at UMaine.

Trae Bell-Haynes of Vermont was chosen the Kevin Roberson America East Player of the Year for the second straight time and teammate Cam Ward was the Sixth Man of the Year for the second time. UMBC’s K.J. Maura was tabbed the Defensive Player of the Year and Stony Brook’s Elijah Olaniyi earned Rookie of the Year accolades.

Hartford’s John Gallagher and Vermont’s John Becker shared Coach of the Year honors after splitting the vote.

The All-AE first team also included Joe Cremo of Albany, Tanner Leissner of New Hampshire, Jairus Lyles of UMBC and UMass Lowell’s Jahad Thomas.

The second team is made up of Hartford’s John Carroll, Travis Charles of Albany, Ernie Duncan and Drew Urquhart of Vermont and Akwasi Yeboah of Stony Brook.

Joining Calixte on the third team are Jason Dunne of Hartford, Payton Henson of Vermont, J.R. Lynch of Hartford and UMBC’s Maura.

The All-Defensive Team is made up of Hassan Attia of Hartford, Thomas Bruce of Binghamton, Albany’s Devonte Campbell, Vermont’s Duncan and Maura.

The All-Rookie contingent includes Daniel Akin of UMBC, Josh Hopkins of New Hampshire, Obadiah Noel of UMass Lowell, Stef Smith of Vermont and Stony Brook’s Olaniyi.

Making up the All-Academic squad are Cremo, Leissner, David Nichols of Albany, Joe Sherburne of UMBC and Binghamton’s J.C. Show.