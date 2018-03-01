Fox to televise first two games of UMaine-UNH Hockey East series

By Larry Mahoney , BDN Staff • March 1, 2018 1:00 am

WFVX Fox 22 of Bangor will be airing the first two games of the University of Maine-University of New Hampshire best-of-three Hockey East first-round series on Friday and Saturday nights at the Alfond Arena in Orono.

Game times are 7:30.

Mike Palmer, general manager and vice president of WFVX Fox 22 and WVII ABC Channel 7, said they aren’t able to televise a possible third game on Sunday due to scheduling conflicts.

He explained that there is a NASCAR Monster Energy Cup race on Sunday on WFVX and ABC 7 is showing a pre-Academy Awards show.

Sunday’s third game, if necessary, is scheduled for a 4 p.m. faceoff..

WFVX Fox 22 and WVII Channel 7 own the rights to televise several University of Maine regular season games. They televised seven UMaine regular season hockey games and three football games.

Palmer said the telecasts are popular and he sees this as a public service.

“We’re a local television station and we serve the local public,” said Palmer who noted that is an attractive match-up between archrivals.

He said even though they lose the commercial revenue from the local programming that is pre-empted by the hockey games, it is still a “profitable” venture because they sell commercials for the hockey broadcasts.

UMaine is the sixth seed, sporting an overall record of 16-14-4 and a league mark of 10-11-3, while UNH finished last (11th) at 10-18-6 (5-14-5 in league play).

The teams met three times during the regular season and all three games went into overtime.

They batted to 2-2 and 3-3 ties in Orono on Jan. 19-20 before UMaine rallied from a 3-1 deficit to carve out a 4-3 triumph on Feb. 14 at the Whittemore Center in Durham, N.H.

