Two Maine high school swimmers commit to continue careers at Husson

By Pete Warner , BDN Staff • March 1, 2018 1:33 pm

Updated: March 1, 2018 4:12 pm

Two Maine interscholastic swimmers have committed to Husson University in Bangor for the fall of 2018.

“I am really pleased to have Ava Emery from Washington Academy and Joe Vail from Thornton Academy select Husson University to continue their education,” said Husson swimming coach Bruce Babin. “Ava and Joe will be immediate contributors to the Husson community and to Eagle swimming. They will be strong additions to our teams in several events.”

Emery competed during the interscholastic season for Washington Academy of East Machias. At the Maine Principals’ Association Class B state championship, Emery raced the butterfly and the breaststroke.

She also is a member of the Machias Valley Swim Club where she competes in USA meets. Emery will study Health Sciences at Husson.

Vail, who is enrolled in Husson’s College of Business, swims breaststroke and various freestyle events. He competed in the 200 freestyle, the 100 breaststroke and two relays at the Class A state championship.

Earlier this season, Babin announced commitments from Brewer’s Erin Aucoin and Presque Isle’s Maddie Wing.

UMaine swimmers set marks

Included in the highlight performances of Susan Lizzotte’s University of Maine swimmers at recent America East Championships were five record-setting swims.

Justin Hafner (21.6-second split), Kevin Clyne (20.6), Andy Sprague (20.9) and Jacob Ketch (20.5) raced to a record 1:23.4 in the 200 freestyle relay.

“Watching them come together was just awesome,” Lizzotte said.

Breaststrokers Kazu Temple and Sean Driscoll, competing in the 200 breaststroke, both finished under the previous record set in 2007. Temple’s 2:04.23, fractions ahead of Driscoll’s 2:04.49, is the new Black Bear standard. The wound up third and fourth, respectively, in the event.

Temple also established a record in the 100 breaststroke at 56.6 seconds, good for fifth place in the race.

“The men made known their presence at the meet. Every swimmer swam at night (in the finals). It was really exciting to see,” Lizzotte said.

Emily Borger (51.6), Julianna McDonald (51.8), Rita Chen (52.9), and Emma Blair (51.6) raced to a 400 free relay record in 3:28.1.

“With three of the girls in the relay scoring in the top eight of the 100 free, I am sure they had the record in mind,” Lizzotte said.

UMaine’s coach said the speed of Maine’s sprinters, both men and women, was noted by others at the meet.

“Throughout the meet, coaches from other teams were complimenting us on the performances of our sprinters.”

MDI’s DaCorte honored

Mount Desert Island’s Lydia DaCorte has been named the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year.

At the NEWMAC championship, the Wheaton College freshman won the 500 free (4:55.1) and the 1,650 free (17:06.9). DaCorte scored second in the 200 free (1:51.1). Wheaton finished second to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the championship meet.

“She was dominant,” said Wheaton head coach Barrett Roberts, who also commented on DaCorte’s effort in the 1,650.

“We knew she had that potential. She built her lead consistently throughout the race and by the end of the race, it was not a race,” he said.

DaCorte’s season has not ended yet as she has qualified to compete at the Division III national championships slated for March 21-24 in Indianapolis.

Homans to UNC

Former Pen Bay Y (Camden) and Southern Maine Aquatics age group swimmer Harrison Homans will attend the University of North Carolina, according to an announcement on the College Swimming website posted by the senior who now competes Barrington High School in Rhode Island.

Homans is the son of Maine Swimming Hall of Fame inductee Fritz Homans.

Harrison Homans recently competed in the Rhode Island interscholastic championship, posting state-record swims of 1:38.8 in the 200 free and 49.1 in the 100 butterfly.

Hamilton solid in Florida

Former Ellsworth High swimmer Talor Hamilton of Florida Southern University finished fourth in the 100 backstroke (49.6) in the recent Sunshine State Conference Championship.

The sophomore also scored in the 100 butterfly (49.9) and the 200 backstroke (1:53.9). Nova Southeastern won the title while Hamilton and his teammates claimed second.