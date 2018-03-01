Thursday’s Class A basketball state championship summaries

Basketball
HIGH SCHOOL
Class A State Championships
At Cross Arena, Portland
Girls
GREELY 53, HAMPDEN 38
Hampden Acad. (19-3)
Brillant 1-6 1-2 4, Scott 1-4 1-2 3, Donovan 6-10 1-3 13, Narofsky 3-5 0-0 6, Wildman 1-6 0-0 2, Murphy, Soucy, Bouchard 2-2 0-0 5, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Gilpin 1-4 0-0 2, Francis 0-1 0-0 0, McLaughlin 1-2 0-0 3, Hodgdon; Totals 16-42 3-7 38
Greely (20-2)
Clement 3-12 2-2 10, Martel 3-4 1-1 8, B. Obar 7-18 1-1 17, DeWolfe 7-13 2-2 16, Spoerri 0-2 2-2 2, M. Obar, Scott 0-1 0-0 0, Currier, Spe3ncer 0-2 0-0 0. Bickford 0-1 0-0 0, Kane; Totals 20-53 8-8 53
Hampden Acad. 8 15 24 38
Greely 17 29 44 53
3-pt. goals — Hampden Acad. (3-11): McLaughlin 1-1, Bouchard 1-1, Brillant 1-2, Scott 0-1, Smith 0-1, Gilpin 0-2, Wildman 0-3; Greely (5-16): Clement 2-6, Obar 2-6, Martel 1-2, DeWolfe 0-1, Scott 0-1
Boys
GREELY 47, HAMPDEN 46
Hampden Acad. (20-2)
Wolfington 2-4 2-2 6, Winch 6-15 2-2 15, Lausier 3-9 0-0 8, T. Raye 2-7 0-0 6, McIntyre 4-10 0-0 8, M. Raye 1-1 0-0 3, Dougherty, Webb; Totals 18-47 4-4 46
Greely (22-0)
Bagshaw 0-7 0-0 0, DeWolfe 4-8 3-6 11, Brown 6-12 2-3 16, Storey 1-4 0-0 3, Kane 6-11 2-3 14, Coppersmith, Eisenhart, Miller 1-1 0-1 3; Totals 18-43 7-13 47
Hampden Acad. 7 19 33 46
Greely 11 29 40 47
3-pt. goals — Hampden Acad. (6-20): Lausier 2-7, T. Raye 2-7, M. Raye 1-1, Winch 1-4, Webb 0-1; Greely (4-11): Brown 2-4, Miller 1-1, Storey 1-2, Bagshaw 0-4
Comments