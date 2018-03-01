On Deck, a sports calendar for March 1, 2018

March 1, 2018 11:21 pm

ADVENTURE RACING

WATERVILLE — Thomas College fourth annual Dirty Dog Mud Run is a 5K, 14-obstacle course that loops through the woods and campus on Sunday, April 15. Obstacles range from monkey bars, tire flips, mud crawl, bucket carry, 3-, 4-, and 5-foot walls, and trails. New courses this year include a water cannon, hay bales to crawl over and through, and a net crawl through the mud. The elite heat begins at 8:45 a.m. and all others at 10-minute intervals beginning at 9 a.m. Dirty Dog Mud Run is family-friendly, with a kids race, food trucks, and a D.J. Registration is open online at https://runsignup.com/Race/ME/Waterville/ThomasCollegeDirtyDogMudRun. The cost of the run is $45. All proceeds support Thomas College’s student recreation. For information, visit www.thomas.edu or contact MacKenzie Riley at rileym@thomas.edu or 859-1313.

BASKETBALL

FORT FAIRFIELD — The 32nd annual “Tiger” Basketball Camp in Fort Fairfield Has been set for June 18-22 for the boys and June 25-29 for girls at the Fort Fairfield High School gyms, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The camp is open to all boys and girls currently in grades 1-8. Each camp is limited to the first 150 applicants and includes breakfast and lunch each day with a special barbecue lunch on Tuesday. Daily winners of the “Hustle” and “Sharpshooter” contests will receive T-shirts. Each participant will receive a special “Tiger” Basketball Camp T-shirt, a camp basketball and will have a chance to win Boston Celtics and UMaine basketball tickets or a new portable basketball hoop. The $145 feed includes the camp instruction by a knowledgeable staff of over 20 coaches along meals, awards, T-shirt, ball and “Family Barbecue” awards ceremony. Contact Larry Gardner at 551-5001 or email lgardner@msad20.org or check out “Tiger Basketball Camp” on Facebook to download an electronic form.

BAILEYVILLE — Downeast Credit Union basketball tournament. Grades 8 and under, boys: March 17-18; girls: March 24-25, $130 per team, three-game minimum; board-certified officials, team trophies, Hotshot Competition; contact Michael Boes at 214-8784 or recreation@baileyville.org

CALAIS — 29th annual Calais Recreation International Basketball Classics, 5 p.m., March 10-11 for grades 7-8 girls tournament; March 17-18 for boys and girls grades 5-6; and March 24-25 for boys in grades 7-8, at Calais High School. Each of the three weekends limited to the first eight teams to register and pay the $160 fee. Call or email Craig Morrison at 207-454-2761, or calaisrec@calaismaine.org with questions.

PRESQUE ISLE — The Aroostook Basketball Camp has announced its summer dates. Ages 9-15, boys: June 25-29; girls: July 9-13, at Presque Isle High School gymnasiums. Camps are designed to give each player the opportunity to develop his or her basketball skills through drills, games and lectures. The coaching staff will be made up of successful high school and college coaches. Camp counselors will be high school and college players who will relate their playing experiences and help with instruction. Contact Bill Casavant at 764-0810 or bballump34@yahoo.com, on Facebook at Aroostook Basketball Camp.

GOLF

BREWER — The Brewer Parks & Recreation Department is accepting registrations for the Noon Time Tee Time Golf Lessons, beginning Thursday, March 15. The four-week session is designed for golfers of all abilities, for beginners through experienced. PGA Professional Mark Hall will bring years of teaching experience to benefit all participants. Register now by going to www.brewerrec.com. Fee is $40 for residents and $50 for non-residents. Maximum class size is 10.

ICE HOCKEY

BREWER — The Penobscot Ice Arena is holding a cross-ice 3-on-3 league for Mites, Squirts, Pee Wee, and Bantam levels. The league starts March 19 and runs for seven weeks, a total of 14 games per bracket, two games per night. The cost is $105 and includes a team jersey. PIA is also holding a Spring Midget League for ages 15-17. This league starts March 22 and runs for 10 weeks, 10 games. This is a checking league and the cost is $195, which includes a team jersey. For more information and to register go to penobscoticearena.org

ROAD RACING

BELFAST — The first Paces for PAWS 5K Run & Family Fun Walk Saturday, May 26, at the Belfast Rail Trail. Event check-in begins at 7 a.m., with the 5k Race beginning at 8 a.m. The 1-mile Family Fun Walk starts at 9:30 a.m. ​Paces for PAWS is a dog friendly event so bring your best canine companions on leashes to participate in the festivities. Proceeds benefit the animals at PAWS. Walk with your dogs, kids or friends, come out in silly hats or costumes, make it your own. For information and to register, visit www.pacesforpaws.org

LAMOINE — Flattop 5K Road Race, Saturday, March 31 at Lamoine School on Rte. 184, 1-mile kids races at 9:30 a.m., 5K at 10 a.m., $1 fee for mile, $15 for 5K, entry forms available at Eden Athletics, Sub 5 website and Lamoine town government sites, for questions, call Robin Emery 667-9219.

ORONO — 11th annual Healthy High 5K, 10K and 1 Mile fun run at 5 p.m. April 20; The 5K/10K run/walk will start at the New Balance Recreation Center on the University of Maine campus and will continue on a course around campus ending back at the Rec center. Both the 5K course and the 10K course are certified by USATF. Register at https://racewire.com/register.php?id=8645

THOMASTON — Trekkers will host the fifth annual Thomaston Trek 5K/10K Run and 5K Walk 7:30-10:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 3, start and finish at the Thomaston Academy/Thomaston Public Library, 60 Main St. Advance online registration for Thomaston Trek is $25 per person at www.trekkers.org (through May 30). The registration fee on the day of the run/walk will be $35. The run/walk begins at 8:30 a.m., rain or shine. Fundraising page on EverydayHero.com. Proceeds benefit Trekkers’ programs for local youth. For information about Thomaston Trek or Trekkers, contact the office at 594-5095 or www.trekkers.org.

SOFTBALL

BANGOR — Classes for new softball umpires at Bangor Parks and Rec, 647 Main St., first class Sunday March 4, 6 p.m., Maine ASA/USA Softball District and Eastern Maine Board of Federation Softball Umpires will be hosting, classes cover middle and high school, youth and adult softball; for more information, contact Tracy Willette at

Tracy.Willette@bangormaine.Gov or call 992-4490.