March 01, 2018
NH governor says he would veto bill abolishing death penalty

GEOFF FORESTER | AP
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu acknowledges the state's veterans in attendance with his wife Valerie during his first State of the State address at the Statehouse, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, in Concord, N.H.
The Associated Press

CONCORD, New Hampshire — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says he is strongly against any effort to repeal the state’s death penalty while a bipartisan group of lawmakers are backing a measure that would repeal capital punishment.

The bill has 13 co-sponsors in the Senate, and if passed it would change the penalty for capital murder to life in prison without the possibility for parole. Sununu released a statement Wednesday saying his administration supports the death penalty and he will veto the bill if it reaches his desk.

The bill would not change the fate of Michael Addison, who was convicted of murdering Manchester Police Officer Michael Briggs in 2006 and sentenced to death. Addison is New Hampshire’s only death row inmate.

