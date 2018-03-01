Basketball indoors and record temps outdoors: A gallery of the BDN’s best Feb ’18 pictures

A woman walks a dog at Bug Light in South Portland on Feb. 21 in the mild weather. Portland broke the high temperature record with a 67 degree reading.
Gabor Degre | BDN
A man walks in the fresh snow in Pickering Square in Bangor on Feb. 7. Light snow started falling in the region in the mid afternoon as the latest snowstorm hit the region. Many schools and offices closed early in anticipation of the difficult travel conditions.
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Governor Paul LePage lets the Democrats have it while delivering his final State of the State address before a joint session of the Maine Legislature in Augusta on Feb. 13.
Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN
Adelyn Bair, 5, of Searsport, stands in the branches of a downed tree on Sears Island on Feb. 20, while participating in a Science Squad after-school program about winter survival, organized by Friends of Sears Island.
Gabor Degre | BDN
Fort Kent Community High School’s Libby LaPoint is tended to after she was injured during the Girl’s Class C quarterfinal game against Dexter Regional High School during the 2018 State Tournament at the Cross Insurance center in Bangor Feb. 20.
Jake Bleiberg | BDN
Hannaford employees walk a picket line in front of the grocer's South Portland distribution center on Feb. 21, blocking a company delivery truck.
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Emery Bachelder, 4, (left) and sister Avery, 6, dart out of the water at Old Orchard Beach on Feb. 21 during record-breaking warmth.
