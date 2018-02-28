UM-Fort Kent men’s basketball team advances to national semifinal

February 28, 2018 10:20 pm

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — The University of Maine-Fort Kent Bengals used a stifling first-half defense en route to a 80-71 men’s basketball victory over the Dean College Bulldogs in the United States Collegiate Athletic Association Division I quarterfinals on Wednesday.

In the women’s quarterfinals, the Florida College Lady Falcons outscored the University of Maine-Fort Kent Bengals 35-15 in the second and third quarters to earn a 64-51 victory.

In the men’s game, the Bengals held the Bulldogs to an 8-for-29 effort from the field, 1-for-11 on 3-pointers. Dean scored just four points for the first seven minutes of the game as UMFK built a 15-4 lead.

The No. 7 Bulldogs would cut the lead to 21-15 with 7:40 to go on a Dayvon Russell 3-pointer but second-seeded UMFK would then stretch the lead to 37-21 on a Johnathon Caldwell 3-pointer. Caldwell hit all three long-range baskets for 15 points in the first half.

Dean would not go away, cutting the lead down to 45-41 before UMFK answered with a 14-5 run to extend its lead to 13 with 9:27 to play. The Bengals would go 9-for-12 from the line to secure the win.

UMFK’s Anthony Knight, the USCAA Player of the Year, scored 16 of his 24 points in the second half on 6-for-7 shooting while playing all 40 minutes. Caldwell finished with 22, while Troy Williams had 13. Benson Arogbo and Tom Enerva each grabbed nine rebounds.

Russell paced Dean with 20 points.

UMFK moved to a 10 p.m. Thursday semifinal against Oakwood University of Alabama.

In the women’s bracket, No. 2 Florida College (21-8) of Temple Terrace advanced to Friday’s semifinal round while No. 7 UMFK (10-12) will play a consolation bracket contest at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Toni Cox and Keaundra Ivory each turned in a double-double to power the Lady Falcons. Each player had 14 points, with Cox grabbing 14 rebounds and Ivory 11. Sarah Lutz and Saje Schlatterer each chipped in with 11 points.

Savana Jankowski scored a game-high 24 points to pace UMFK, which surged to an 18-12 lead at the end of the first quarter before the Falcons responded. She also had five rebounds and two steals.

Kailee Dowler chipped in with 10 points for UMFK while Ashley Sauri contributed six rebounds and three assists.

UMFK’s Knight named USCAA player of year

Knight was named the 2018 USCAA Division I, Player of the Year and First Team All-American on Tuesday night at the annual USCAA Winter National Championships Banquet while teammates Troy Williams and Bobby Syvanthong gained second-team honors and women’s basketball player Jankowski was named to the first team. Jarid Walton was named an Academic All-American.

Knight won the first USCAA Player of the Year award for a UMFK basketball player, man or woman. The senior swingman averaged 18.8 points per game and 6.0 rebounds a game. Knight shot over 52 percent from the floor and 77 percent from the line, while also averaging three assists per game and third in the USCAA in total steals.

Jankowski led the USCAA in scoring this season, averaging 19.5 points per game. She also was top 10 in the USCAA in eight total categories, including free throws made and steals.

William shot 44 percent from the floor, including a team-high 39 percent from long range and was the team’s second-leading scorer at 11.7 a game.

Syvanthong averages 8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 2.3 steals per game.

Walton had a 4.0 GPA in his first semester as a Bengal and averages 7.3 ppg.