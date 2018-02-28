Friday nor’easter expected to bring strong winds, coastal flooding

Scarborough PD photo | BDN Scarborough PD photo | BDN

By Charlie Lopresti, CBS 13 • February 28, 2018 3:51 pm

A late week nor’easter is expected to bring strong winds and coastal flooding.

The track of Friday’s storm is still uncertain, which is unusual a few days out.

Its track has implications on how much rain/mix/snow Maine will see, and also the strength of the wind.

Even with low pressure tracking several hundred miles south of Maine, winds will likely be an issue.

All eyes remain on the track of Friday's storm. Lots of questions with this one, but does not look like a direct hit here in #Maine. pic.twitter.com/84kq67aWyb — Charlie Lopresti (@CharlieWGME) February 27, 2018

Coastal regions will experience the strongest winds with gusts 40 to 50 miles per hour. That should be enough to cause some power outages.

Coastal flooding looks to be almost a certainty.

Tides are running astronomically high late week.

The combination of the moon cycle and the powerful storm, should provide flooding along the Maine and New Hampshire coast around the times of high tides Friday.

Coastal Flooding along #Maine coast is almost a certainty with Friday's storm. 11:07 AM astronomical high tide is the highest of the month. Minor to moderate flooding is expected. pic.twitter.com/gZvA9btVli — Charlie Lopresti (@CharlieWGME) February 28, 2018

Minor to moderate flooding is expected.

Here are the tides we’ll be watching:

— Friday – 11:07 a.m. 11.2′ (This will be the most significant tide)

— Friday – 11:38 p.m. 10.5′

— Saturday – 11:58 a.m. 11.0′

Clouds may have a hard time breaking up over the weekend and winds will remain strong as well.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.