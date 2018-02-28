School district refuses to let principal take back resignation, lawyer says

File | Foster's Daily Democrat File | Foster's Daily Democrat

By CBS 13 • February 28, 2018 4:35 pm

The Scarborough School District has decided not to agree to the rescission of Principal David Creech’s resignation, according to his lawyer William Michaud.

Creech’s lawyer says he sent a letter to the Scarborough superintendent and to the Scarborough School Board last rescinding Creech’s resignation.

The Scarborough community voiced their opposition to his resignation during a protest last Monday.

More than 100 community members held signs supporting Creech after he announced he was planning to resign at the end of the school year.

Protesters say Creech’s resignation came after a long and heated debate about a change in school start times.

Michaud says the principal was told to either step down or he would not be recommended for a renewal.

Scarborough Superintendent of Schools Julie Kukenberger said previously in a statement released to WGME, CBS 13, that she understands the departure of the principal may surprise many in the community, but said, in part, “This a personnel matter, therefore, it would be inappropriate for me to discuss the details.”

“Please know that our students’ best interests are always at the center of our work,” she added

Michaud sent a statement to CBS 13 that said he and his client “are disappointed that the superintendent still refuses to offer specific reasons for her decisions regarding Principal Creech’s employment.”

“Ms. Kukenberger’s statement released on Feb. 26, 2018, asserting that there are, ‘…relevant facts — some known to the community and some not …’, might be interpreted to suggest that there are reasons for her decisions beyond petty, professional disagreements,” Michaud wrote, in part. “Mr. Creech deserves to know the exact reasons why his employment is in jeopardy.”

Michaud told CBS 13 that on Tuesday, the principal submitted a request to the Scarborough Board of Education seeking “an opportunity to discuss” his employment status, and that the request was denied.

