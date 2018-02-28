Portland’s aging fire stations need upgrades, replacements, report finds

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

By CBS 13 • February 28, 2018 2:52 pm

The Portland Fire Department says its stations are in serious need of upgrades.

“A lot of the stations have more than 40 years of life on them, some more than that 50 or older and so much has changed,” Portland Fire Chief David Jackson said.

While they may offer some historic charm to Portland, the city’s fire stations are in need of major updates.

“We have continually been making adjustments but there’s a point where we need to upgrade what we have to really design them correctly,” Jackson said.

After months of analysis and on-site tours, a consulting group compiled a more than 80-page report, recommending major renovations for the city’s fire stations and four of the city’s stations be replaced.

“Most of the firehouses life as you saw in the report are about 50 years,” Jackson said.

Some in Portland are more than 90-years-old.

The report shows the stations are where they need to be, but they’re running out of space for all the new equipment.

Jackson says many of the bunk rooms only have temporarily walls up to give privacy to female firefighters. He says some floors are even sinking.

“The base board is where the floor should be you can see how much of a drop we have had in this location,” Jackson said.

Jackson says they haven’t had a comprehensive report of their facilities in years, and he hopes even if the report doesn’t bring immediate renovations, it establishes a plan for the future.

“Once we now know where we’re at we need to think about when we’re redoing or rebuilding or replacing any station. Not only meeting today’s needs but what is it going to help meet 50 years from now,” Jackson said.

