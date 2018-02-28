Historic village train depot on the market for $165K

Wikipedia Commons | BDN Wikipedia Commons | BDN

The Associated Press • February 28, 2018 12:27 pm

YARMOUTH, Maine — A historic train depot located in a Maine village is now up for sale.

Potential buyers scoped out the 1906 Grand Trunk Railroad Depot in Yarmouth Tuesday at its open house. The Portland Press Herald reports the Yarmouth Village Improvement Society has owned the building for the last five decades and is now looking to sell. The asking price is $165,000.

The building is part of the Protect and Sell Program at Maine Preservation, which connects sellers with buyers who want to rehabilitate historic properties. Maine Preservation says it will hold easements on the property, and it will be able to protect the building from demolition.

The nonprofit says the easements will still allow for functional renovations and Maine Preservation will offer assistance in renovation planning.

