Men indicted for murder in Millinocket attack

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • February 28, 2018 6:36 pm

Two North Carolina men were indicted Wednesday by the Penobscot County grand jury in connection with the December shooting of a Millinocket business owner and his wife.

Christopher Murray, 38, of Red Springs, North Carolina, and Tony Locklear, 43, of East Millinocket were indicted on one count each of intentional or knowing murder, elevated aggravated assault and robbery.

The two men allegedly shot and killed Wayne Lapierre, 59, and wounded his wife, Diem Lapierre, 33, in their Millinocket home on Dec. 19. Wayne Lapierre died three days later in a Bangor hospital but his wife survived her injuries, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Lapierre owned a construction company and other businesses in Millinocket. He also grew medical marijuana at several sites in town.

Locklear remains at large. He is believed to be in North Carolina, where he is wanted on a murder charge for a separate homicide.

Murray was arrested on Dec. 27 in North Carolina. He has been held without bail at the Penobscot County Jail since he was returned to Bangor last month. He is expected to be arraigned in March but a date has not been set.

Efforts to reach Murray’s attorney, David Bate of Bangor, were unsuccessful Wednesday. Bate said in January that police arrested “the wrong guy” when they picked up his client.

Information about a possible motive for the crime was not released Wednesday. The affidavit remained sealed, according to the clerk’s office at the Penobscot Judicial Center.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Marchese said at Murray’s first court appearance that further information would not be released until after Locklear is captured. It is the practice of the Maine attorney general’s office not to comment on pending cases.

If convicted, Murray and Locklear face between 25 years and life in prison on the murder charges alone. They face up to 30 years in prison if convicted of the assault and robbery charges.

