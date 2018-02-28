Teacher taken into custody after reports of shots fired at Georgia school, students safe

Dalton Public Schools/Atlanta Journal-Constitution | TNS Dalton Public Schools/Atlanta Journal-Constitution | TNS

Debbie Truong, The Washington Post • February 28, 2018 3:41 pm

Updated: February 28, 2018 4:02 pm

A teacher was taken into custody Wednesday after at least one shot was fired at a school in Dalton, Georgia, police said.

The educator had been barricaded inside a classroom at Dalton High School, according to Tweets from the Dalton Police Department.

One student who hurt her ankle as the school was being evacuated was treated by medics at the school. No other children were injured or in danger, according to police. The Georgia State Patrol also responded to the incident.

Bruce Frazier, a police spokesman, told WTVC-TV that students tried to enter a classroom about 11:30 a.m., but the teacher wouldn’t allow them in. The students alerted the principal, who asked to be let in. The teacher forced the door shut, Frazier said, prompting the principal to try and unlock the door.

The principal then heard a gunshot from inside the classroom, Frazier said. “Obviously, at that point he locked down the school,” Frazier said.

The teacher, he said, surrendered to police less than an hour later.

Parents were advised to meet their children at a convention center nearby. The school serves about 2,000 students, according to its website.

The alerts from the police on Twitter were particularly jarring on a day when much of the country watched students return to the high school in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were gunned down on Valentine’s Day:

“DPD on scene at report of shot or shots fired at Dalton High. NO CHILDREN ARE INJURED OR IN DANGER”

“There is a barricaded subject in a classroom. It is believed to be a teacher.”

“PARENTS DO NOT COME TO DALTON HIGH”