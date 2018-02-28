Teen charged with murder in death of Bowdoinham woman

Sylvester Family | WGME Sylvester Family | WGME

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • February 28, 2018 5:21 pm

Updated: February 28, 2018 5:32 pm

BOWDOINHAM, Maine — Maine State Police on Wednesday arrested a teenage boy from Bowdoinham and charged him with murder in the death of a 55-year-old woman inside her Bowdoinham home on Monday.

Beulah “Marie” Sylvester, 55, died as a result of the attack at her mobile home at 946 Post Road, state police said Tuesday.

The teen was taken to Long Creek Youth Center in South Portland and will make his first appearance in West Bath District Court on Friday, according to a release from Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The teen was arrested as he was being released from Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick, where he was taken on Monday.

His name is not being released at this time because he is a juvenile, but will be made public at the court appearance on Friday.

Police have not released the cause of death, but original reports on Tuesday stated that Sylvester was the victim of an “aggravated assault.”

Sagadahoc County deputies were called to the home at 8:52 a.m. Monday for a report of someone in cardiac arrest, Chief Deputy Brett Strout of the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Deputy Mike Fitzpatrick found Sylvester unresponsive, and while attending to her, “determined that there was more to the initial call than the reported cardiac arrest,” Strout wrote in an email.

Based on Fitzpatrick’s concerns, the sheriff’s office notified the state police. Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit were at the home all day Tuesday.

The murder is the first in Sagadahoc County in more than 15 years, Sheriff Joel Merry said Wednesday.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Merry wrote that the alleged assailant is younger than 24 years old.

He said Wednesday that in the past two months alone, deputies from his office have responded to “two severe stabbings and a beating in which people spent significant time in the hospital,” as well as the suicide by gun of a young person.

“All these are young people,” he said of the incidents. “Other common threads are poverty, mental illness and substance abuse.”

“The [difference between] the haves and have nots are great,” Merry said, referring to areas in Maine where shacks and decrepit mobile homes abut large, expensive homes. “I’m not saying we should feel sorry for them, or become Robin Hood, but we’ve got to identify and have some empathy for some of these people who, while growing up, have the deck stacked against them. As much as the governor wants to throw around his rags-to-riches life, I don’t think he gives due credit to the help or assistance he received.”

