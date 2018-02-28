Woman says she warned of possible neglect of girl who was later killed

Callie Ferguson | BDN Callie Ferguson | BDN

By Callie Ferguson • February 28, 2018 5:52 pm

Updated: February 28, 2018 6:18 pm

The cleaning woman at the former Bangor apartment building of the parents accused of killing their 10-year-old daughter said she reported possible abuse to authorities.

Jill Reid, 45, said she spoke over the phone and texted with a social worker at the Department of Health and Human Services around six or seven times last year because she believed Julio and Sharon Carrillo were neglecting and abusing Marrissa Kennedy, Sharon’s daughter and Julio’s step-daughter.

“To DHHS, I said there’s something not right. They’re not sending her to school. Her sneakers are there in the hallway,” said Reid, explaining that she eventually called the department’s child abuse hotline after overhearing what sounded like Julio beating his wife.

“I said, there’s definitely abuse going on,” Reid said. “The police have been here multiple times,” she said.

The Carrillos were charged with Marrissa’s murder the day after the couple reported her unresponsive body to police on Sunday afternoon at the Stockton Springs condo where they were living. The husband and wife later admitted to police that they regularly beat the 10-year-old as a form of punishment, according to court documents. Marrissa died of battered child syndrome, the medical examiner’s office ruled.

Reid, who has cleaned the apartment entry areas and hallways about once or twice a month for about five years, never witnessed any abuse firsthand but repeatedly overheard yelling from the apartment. A DHHS spokeswoman did not immediately respond to calls seeking comment.

Bangor police responded to six calls to the 591 Main St., apartment 3, between Dec. 2016 and June 2017, the approximate period that neighbors recall the Carrillos living there, according a call log provided by the department. The calls were for three welfare checks, “a citizen dispute,” a “mental problem,” and a “juvenile runaway.” The department declined to provide the matching reports for those calls.

Ethan Miele, the couple’s upstairs neighbor, said he called the police at least once to report a “noise complaint.”

“All I’m going to say is it’s a tragedy and I did what I could do to make it stop,” he said.

Reid would exchange pleasantries with Julio in the hallways, but started avoiding him when neighbors told her they saw him strike his child, and police starting showing up at the house, she said.

A few months into their tenancy, she called DHHS and started texting with a social worker, she said. The social worker told her the police had also filed a complaint with the department, she said.

The day before the couple moved out, Reid said he called the Bangor police to let them know she was worried.

“I said, they’re moving tomorrow. Can you please go down and check?” she said. “And they just said, ‘if we’re in the area, we’ll stop over.’”

Bangor Police Department spokesman Sgt. Wade Betters declined to comment on the case.

