Man indicted in Bangor’s first homicide of 2018

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • February 28, 2018 4:24 pm

Updated: February 28, 2018 6:06 pm

The man charged with Bangor’s first homicide of the year was indicted Wednesday by the Penobscot County grand jury on one count of intentional or knowing murder.

F “Frank” Daly, 29, of Bangor is accused of shooting to death Israel Lewis, 51, of Bangor in the victim’s room at 40 Second St., not far from the YWCA.

An arraignment date has not been set.

New information about the alleged crime was not available following the indictment. The affidavit remained sealed Wednesday, according to the clerk’s office at the Penobscot Judicial Center.

A possible motive for the slaying has not been released.

Daly’s attorney, Kaylee Folster, declined to comment on the indictment.

It is the practice of the Maine attorney general’s office not to comment on pending cases.

Daly, originally from Boston, has been held without bail at the Penobscot County Jail since his arrest on Jan. 27 at his 30 Ohio St. residence.

Lewis’ body was found by his girlfriend at about 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 10, according to Bangor police. She looked through a window, saw Lewis lying on the floor and called 911.

The victim was from Massachusetts, but had lived in Bangor for four years, according to his obituary. Other tenants of his building described him as a friendly man who kept to himself.

He died of two gunshot wounds, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

If convicted of murder, Daly faces 25 years to life in prison.

