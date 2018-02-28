Business
February 28, 2018
Eversource files for rehearing in Northern Pass case

Colin Perkel | AP
In this Aug. 16, 2011 file photograph, transmission lines are shown north of Hanover, Ontario, Canada.The company behind the controversial Northern Pass hydropower project is offering to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to overcome concerns that the project would have a negative impact on businesses and the tourism industry in New Hampshire.
CONCORD, N.H. — The company behind the controversial Northern Pass hydropower project is offering to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to overcome concerns that the project would have a negative impact on businesses and the tourism industry in New Hampshire.

Eversource President Bill Quinlan says the company on Wednesday submitted a request from the Site Evaluation Committee to rehear the project. Earlier this month, regulators rejected the $1.6 billion Northern Pass project, over concerns about the negative impact along the route of the 192-mile transmission line.

To address those concerns, Eversource says it’s offering up to $300 million in reductions to low-income and business customers in New Hampshire, $25 million to compensate homeowners whose property values would decline, $25 million for economic development and $25 million to promote tourism in affected areas.

