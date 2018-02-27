Boston Bruins
Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron out with fractured right foot

Jeffrey T. Barnes | AP
Boston Bruins Charlie McAvoy (73) and Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrate a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres in Buffalo, New York, Feb. 25, 2018.
The Associated Press

BOSTON — The Bruins say leading goal scorer Patrice Bergeron is out with a fractured right foot.

General manager Don Sweeney announced Tuesday that a CT scan revealed the injury. Bergeron will be evaluated in two weeks.

The forward originally suffered the injury while blocking a shot during the team’s 4-3 loss at Toronto on Saturday. He was evaluated after that game, but an X-ray was negative.

Bergeron played in the Bruins’ 4-1 loss at Buffalo on Sunday despite arriving at the arena wearing a protective boot.

Bergeron has appeared in 55 games this season and has 27 goals. He also has 27 assists.

The Bruins are third in the Atlantic Division. They host Carolina on Tuesday night.

