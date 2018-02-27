Trump hasn’t given an order to counter Russian meddling, NSA chief says

Cliff Owen | AP Cliff Owen | AP

February 27, 2018

WASHINGTON — National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers said Tuesday that the United States hasn’t done enough to deter Russian meddling in national politics, even as he acknowledged that President Donald Trump hasn’t directed cybersecurity officials to take more aggressive offensive actions against Moscow.

“I believe that President Putin has clearly come to the conclusion that, there’s little price to pay here and therefore I can continue this activity,” Rogers told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Rogers’ testimony was a reminder of the gap between the president, who has downplayed Russian interference, and his national security advisers, who have described it as an ongoing threat.

U.S. intelligence officials have warned that Russian meddling that occurred during the 2016 presidential campaign, when Moscow tried to give Trump an edge over Hillary Clinton, will continue during this year’s midterm elections.

“If we don’t change the dynamic here, this is going to continue,” Rogers said. “In fairness, you can’t say nothing has been done. And my point is, it hasn’t been enough.”

Sen. Jack Reed, D-Rhode Island, pressed Rogers on whether Russian activities, which intelligence officials say have included hacking emails and running social media campaigns, can be stopped “where they originate.”

“I don’t have the day-to-day authority to do that,” Rogers said.

When Reed then asked whether Rogers had received a directive from Trump “given the strategic threat that faces the United States and the significant consequences you recognize already,” the intelligence officials replied, “No, I have not.”

Rogers added that he has ordered “some specific work,” but said he didn’t want to discuss that during a public hearing.

