Parkland officer not the only one to stay out of gun fight

By Andy Reid, Sun Sentinel • February 27, 2018 6:01 am

The good guy with the gun, expected to protect the students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, stayed outside when the bullets started flying.

Instead of trying to stop the gunman who opened fire with an assault rifle — killing 17 students and school staffers — Deputy Scot Peterson failed to enter the building, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

It’s another shocking failure in the string of failures that allowed the national epidemic of mass shootings to come to Parkland.

An officer assigned to protect a school during the age of school shootings stayed outside, leaving it to teachers and coaches to try to protect students from a merciless spray of bullets.

Video showed Peterson, 54, remaining outside the building for about four minutes, even as screams and thundering gunshots rang out from the school, Broward Sheriff Scott Israel said Thursday.

The notion of police officers waiting for reinforcements during school shooting was supposed to end after the Columbine shooting — when two high school students in 1999 killed 12 fellow students and a teacher before taking their own lives.

Law enforcement experts say that even when outgunned, an officer responding to a mass shooting is supposed to rush in and try to take out the shooter. At the very least, the officer can draw the shooter’s attention and give more of those in the line of fire a chance to escape.

Peterson, a veteran officer assigned to the school since 2009, should have “went in. Addressed the killer. Killed the killer,” Israel said.

“What I saw was a deputy arrive … take up a position and he never went in,” Israel said about video from the day of the shooting. “There are no words. I mean those families lost their children.”

Peterson, who was paid nearly $76,000 a year to protect that school, resigned Thursday amid the investigation into why he didn’t act to stop the shooter.

But he’s not the only law enforcement officer facing questions for failing to act.

Two deputies, Edward Eason and Guntis Treijs, face investigation into how they handled warnings about the confessed shooter before the shooting.

In November, a caller warned that Nikolas Cruz was collecting weapons and “could be a school shooter in the making,” the Sun Sentinel reported Thursday.

And the FBI got tips in September and January that Cruz could pose a threat.

The FBI and Sheriff Israel owe Parkland a full, public accounting of how their law enforcement agencies failed to stop Cruz — both when the bullets were flying and before he ever picked up a gun.

But long before Peterson decided to stay outside when the shooting started, many others in power have chosen to stay out of the fight over what to do about mass shootings.

Shooting after shooting, lawmakers have failed to pass tougher limits on assault weapons, failed to require background checks for all gun purchases, and failed to provide more funding for mental health programs.

Peterson was at risk of losing his life if he tried to stop the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Politicians, too scared to push for gun control, aren’t willing to risk their jobs to stop the shooting.

Andy Reid is a Sun Sentinel columnist.

