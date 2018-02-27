Landmark Maine lighthouse to get facelift

Deb Cram | The York Weekly Deb Cram | The York Weekly

By Deborah McDermott, The York Weekly • February 27, 2018 2:39 pm

For the first time in 30 years, the Cape Neddick Light Station will be getting a significant facelift, starting in April and continuing until the fall.

The selectmen Monday night approved funding for phase 1 of the work at the light station, better known as Nubble Light, which will take place from April to July 1. A $103,000 contract, awarded to restoration specialist JB Leslie of South Berwick, will include the restoration of the exterior woodwork of the keeper’s house and workshop and painting of the house, workshop and generator building.

The money for this work and for the subsequent phase 2 work comes directly from revenues generated at the lighthouse gift shop. No tax dollars are being requested.

Phase 2 work is contingent on a $135,000 ballot measure in May. In this phase, the steel deck and railing on the tower would be repaired, and the tower itself painted. Anticipated cost will not exceed $93,000, said Parks and Recreation Director Michael Sullivan. It is anticipated phase 2 work will begin immediately after phase 1 is completed.

Sullivan anticipates that phase 2 work will also be awarded to JB Leslie, but “I want to get a feel for the kind of work he does. The other thing is that the money to do the work hasn’t been approved yet. My thought is it should be an easy transition. The vote should be positive because we’re not seeking tax dollars.”

Sullivan said JB Leslie was one of two companies that were asked to submit a bid for all the work. The other, Cenaxo from Willington, Connecticut, submitted a bid of more than $1 million. JB Leslie’s bid was $278,000 – which includes additional work, such as repair of the roof.

Sullivan said the discrepancy is based on the fact that Cenaxo uses union workers and would also have significant mobilization costs. JB Leslie is a local tradesman, he said.

Several selectmen said they were pleased to see work going forward on the light station — especially as the last substantial work was completed around 1989, according to Sullivan’s calculations.

“Thank you and the Sohier Park Committee for coming up with a way to generate money that allows us to maintain this nationally recognized lighthouse in such great condition,” Selectman Robert Palmer said to Sullivan.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.