Portland jetport sees record passenger numbers in 2017

The Associated Press • February 27, 2018 2:55 pm

Officials in Portland, Maine, say the airport in the city had the busiest year in its history in 2017.

The city says the Portland International Jetport reported more than 1.8 million passengers last year. That is an increase of a little more than 4 percent from the previous year.

Airport Director Paul Bradbury says a strong summer tourist season and more use of the jetport by state residents contributed to the busy year. Airlines that use the jetport also added new off-peak flights.

The jetport has non-stop service to 14 locations on six airlines.

