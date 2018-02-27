White House says Boeing deal reached on $3.9 billion Air Force One contract

Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP

February 27, 2018

President Donald Trump reached an informal deal with Boeing Co. on a fixed-price contract for the new Air Force One program that will cost $3.9 billion.

The agreement will save taxpayers $1.4 billion from the original estimate for buying and outfitting two presidential aircraft, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said Tuesday. It wasn’t clear where that estimate came from.

The pact helps set the stage for a modernized Air Force One program after Trump criticized its cost, threatened to cancel the order and later boasted of pushing Boeing to reduce the expense. The Air Force said it saved some money last year when the president reached a deal with the Chicago-based planemaker for two 747 jumbo jets to serve as Air Force One, taking advantage of an unusual limited-time discount on planes once bound for Russia.

“President Trump negotiated a good deal on behalf of the American people,” Boeing said in a tweet. The company’s shares rose 1.4 percent to $368.45 at 12:46 p.m. in New York, the second-biggest gain on the 30-member Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Still, it’s unclear what benefit the negotiations yielded taxpayers. The president’s budget request, issued Feb. 12, called for $3.95 billion to be spent through fiscal 2023 to modify and test two Boeing 747-8 aircraft to make them “Presidential mission worthy.” The total, which includes money already spent on the program, calls for outlays of $434.1 million this fiscal year.

“They’re elevating defense-program theater to an art form,” Richard Aboulafia, an aerospace analyst at Teal Group, said of the highly unusual direct talks between the president and the second-largest U.S. defense contractor on a high-profile military program.

Much of the costs for the presidential plane come from pricey and complex modifications required to turn Boeing’s iconic hump-backed jets into the flying fortresses that ferry U.S. presidents around the world.

The planes would be outfitted with dual auxiliary power units, rather than the one electrical power system standard for commercial jets, along with a complex communications system, work and rest quarters for the first family, elevators to ease boarding, self-defense capabilities and other features, according to the budget document.

Negotiations to hone the program requirements, the biggest driver of expenses, are typically handled by Pentagon officials with deep expertise in the highly complex systems.

“These are very difficult requirement decisions and trade-offs that are done by seasoned professionals at the service level,” Aboulafia said.

The price tag for the replacement aircraft, and claims of savings, have varied since Trump first slammed Boeing in December 2016. “Costs out of control, more than $4 billion,” he said on Twitter at the time. “Cancel order!”

In February last year, Trump said the Air Force was “close to signing a $4.2 billion deal” and that “we got that price down by over $1 billion.” But the Air Force said at the time that it was unaware of what savings the president was referring to and that the service didn’t have an established cost estimate for the entire program.

The White House did whittle down costs by agreeing last year to buy two so-called “white tails,” jets that Boeing built but never delivered. The $673 million funding request for fiscal 2019 was trimmed by $59 million “to account for the change in acquisition strategy for the purchase of the 747-8 aircraft,” according to the budget document.

