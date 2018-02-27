Maine city to receive nearly $9M for sewer upgrades

Christopher Cousins | BDN Christopher Cousins | BDN

The Associated Press • February 27, 2018 12:25 pm

BATH, Maine — A Maine city is slated to receive nearly $9 million in federal money for sorely needed upgrades to its sewer system.

The city is Bath is getting a $2.3 million grant and a $6.5 million low interest loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The city’s sewer department serves more than 3,000 users and suffers from aging infrastructure.

Officials say the local treatment plant was built in 1971 and upgraded and expanded in the 1990s. But some of the plant’s original equipment is more than 50 years old and officials say it has a chance of equipment failure.

