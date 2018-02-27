Cross Center manager accepts Florida job

Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN

By Alex Acquisto , BDN Staff • February 27, 2018 4:46 pm

Updated: February 27, 2018 4:49 pm

The general manager of the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor has tendered his resignation.

Joe Imbriaco, who has worked at the Cross Center since 2014, has accepted a position as general manager of the CFE Arena at the University of Central Florida in Orlando. His last day is Thursday, March 1.

Imbriaco, an employee of Spectra Venue Management, which oversees management at dozens of arenas and convention centers across the country, has managed close to 1,000 events since he started at the Cross Center, which was built in 2012 for $65 million.

“It’s exciting because you just don’t really know what a building like this is going to do once it’s built,” he said. “A lot of how it actually performs is based on the support it gets from the community. In our case it’s been very well received. We’ve been very lucky, happy, and successful,” Imbriaco said.

Imbriaco’s replacement, Blake Henry, is also an employee of Spectra. Henry manages an arena and a convention center in Owensboro, Kentucky and will begin his work in Bangor in late March, Imbriaco said.

Henry did not immediately return a call for comment Tuesday.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.