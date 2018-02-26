Mainers win individual titles at SEC, Big Ten track meets

David J. Phillip | AP David J. Phillip | AP

February 26, 2018 3:47 pm

A pair of Maine track and field standouts captured individual event titles during their respective conference championship meets over the weekend.

Kate Hall claimed the long jump title for the University of Georgia at the Southeast Athletic Conference championships and Isaiah Harris won the 800 meters while representing Penn State at the Big Ten Championships.

Hall, a former standout at Lake Region High School in Naples, won her first SEC crown while matching her career best of 21 feet, 9 1/2 inches. The effort came on her final attempt.

The effort by the 2017 NCAA outdoor champion was the best in NCAA competition this season. She edged her teammate, Keturah Orji, who went 21-5 1/4.

Hall, a junior, also finished seventh in the 60-meter dash in 7.27 after clocking a school-record time of 7.22 in the preliminaries. She helped the Bulldogs finish as the runner-up behind team champion Arkansas.

Harris continued his domination of the 800 meters by winning another individual championship. Harris posted a time of 1 minute, 50.15 seconds to take home his third consecutive Big Ten indoor title in the event.

The former Lewiston High School star also owns two Big Ten outdoor crowns in the 800. Harris, who is a junior, also competed on the Nittany Lions’ runner-up 4×400 relay team and was a member of Penn State’s seventh-place distance medley squad.

UM’s Magnuson honored

Lauren Magnuson earned a runner-up finish in the 200 meters and received another honor for the University of Maine at the recent America East Indoor Track and Field Championships held at Boston University.

The junior ran a personal-record time of 24.49 in the 200, which is the second fastest time in program history. UMaine finished eighth.

Magnuson earned the conference’s Elite 18 Award, which is presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade point average competing at the finals site at each of the America East’s 18 team championships. Magnuson holds a 3.96 GPA as an elementary education major.

