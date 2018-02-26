High School Sports
February 27, 2018
High school hockey playoffs begin Tuesday night

By Larry Mahoney, BDN Staff

The puck drops for high school hockey playoffs on Tuesday with the quarterfinals in Classes A and B.

Bangor High School’s 11-7 Rams are the fourth seed in Class A and are hosting Cony/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at 6:30 p.m. at Sawyer Arena. The other quarterfinal will have No. 6 Poland/Gray-New Gloucester/Oak Hill/Leavitt, 11-7, traveling to take on No. 3 St. Dominic of Auburn, 8-8-2, at 6 p.m. at the Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn.

The Bangor-Cony of Augusta/Monmouth/Hall-Dale winner will take on top seed and defending Class A state champ Lewiston (16-2) on Saturday night at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee in Lewiston while the Poland/Gray-New Gloucester/Oak Hill/Leavitt-St. Dominic survivor will meet No. 2 Edward Little of Auburn, 11-6-1, in the other semi.

Bangor beat Cony/Monmouth/Hall-Dale 4-2 at home on Feb. 16 and 3-2 in overtime on Feb. 3 in Augusta.

In Class B, No. 5 Houlton/Hodgdon/Southern Aroostook/Katahdin will visit Brewer’s Penobscot Ice Arena to face No. 4 Hampden Academy (12-6) at 5 p.m. and No. 3 Presque Isle, 12-6, will host No. 6 Camden Hills, 8-10, at 6 p.m. at the Northern Maine Forum.

The Houlton/Hampden winner will face top seed Old Town-Orono (17-1) on Saturday night at Colby College in Waterville and the Camden Hills-Presque Isle victor will play No. 2 Waterville-Winslow (11-7).

Presque Isle has won five of its last six including a 6-3 road win over Camden Hills but the Windjammers opened the season with an 8-5 win in Presque Isle. Camden Hills is 2-4 in its last six games.

Houlton/Hodgdon/SA/Katahdin has won four of its last five including a 3-2 win over Hampden Academy on Feb. 16 and a 4-3 overtime triumph over Old Town-Orono. Hampden, a 5-1 winner over Houlton/Hodgdon/SA/Katahdin on Jan. 20, has lost three of its last four.

