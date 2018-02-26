High school hockey playoffs begin Tuesday night

By Larry Mahoney , BDN Staff • February 26, 2018 8:54 pm

The puck drops for high school hockey playoffs on Tuesday with the quarterfinals in Classes A and B.

Bangor High School’s 11-7 Rams are the fourth seed in Class A and are hosting Cony/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at 6:30 p.m. at Sawyer Arena. The other quarterfinal will have No. 6 Poland/Gray-New Gloucester/Oak Hill/Leavitt, 11-7, traveling to take on No. 3 St. Dominic of Auburn, 8-8-2, at 6 p.m. at the Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn.

The Bangor-Cony of Augusta/Monmouth/Hall-Dale winner will take on top seed and defending Class A state champ Lewiston (16-2) on Saturday night at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee in Lewiston while the Poland/Gray-New Gloucester/Oak Hill/Leavitt-St. Dominic survivor will meet No. 2 Edward Little of Auburn, 11-6-1, in the other semi.

Bangor beat Cony/Monmouth/Hall-Dale 4-2 at home on Feb. 16 and 3-2 in overtime on Feb. 3 in Augusta.

In Class B, No. 5 Houlton/Hodgdon/Southern Aroostook/Katahdin will visit Brewer’s Penobscot Ice Arena to face No. 4 Hampden Academy (12-6) at 5 p.m. and No. 3 Presque Isle, 12-6, will host No. 6 Camden Hills, 8-10, at 6 p.m. at the Northern Maine Forum.

The Houlton/Hampden winner will face top seed Old Town-Orono (17-1) on Saturday night at Colby College in Waterville and the Camden Hills-Presque Isle victor will play No. 2 Waterville-Winslow (11-7).

Presque Isle has won five of its last six including a 6-3 road win over Camden Hills but the Windjammers opened the season with an 8-5 win in Presque Isle. Camden Hills is 2-4 in its last six games.

Houlton/Hodgdon/SA/Katahdin has won four of its last five including a 3-2 win over Hampden Academy on Feb. 16 and a 4-3 overtime triumph over Old Town-Orono. Hampden, a 5-1 winner over Houlton/Hodgdon/SA/Katahdin on Jan. 20, has lost three of its last four.

