Trump says ready to take on NRA in response to Florida shooting

Evan Vucci | AP Evan Vucci | AP

By Toluse Olorunnipa and Jennifer Jacobs, Bloomberg • February 26, 2018 1:56 pm

President Donald Trump said Monday he’s willing to take on the National Rifle Association though he doubts they will resist his response to the high school massacre that killed 17 people in Florida.

Trump also said he would have run into the school unarmed to try to confront the attacker, contrasting his hypothetical response with a sheriff’s deputy assigned to the school who didn’t enter the building during the rampage.

“Don’t worry about the NRA,” the group is “on our side,” Trump said during a meeting with state governors at the White House, adding that he’s had lunch since the shooting with the NRA’s chief executive officer and top lobbyist. “But sometimes we’re going to have to be very tough and we’re going to have to fight them.”

Trump suggested the country also should make it easier to involuntarily commit people to psychiatric institutions.

“In the old days you’d put him in a mental institution,” Trump said, referring to the accused Florida shooter, Nikolas Cruz. “We’re going to have to start talking about mental institutions.”

Trump reiterated disparaging comments about the armed sheriff’s deputy who didn’t enter the school while the shooting was taking place, saying he “choked” under the pressure of the situation.

“I really believe, you don’t know until you’re tested but I think I’d, I really believe I’d run in even if I didn’t have a weapon,” Trump said.

Trump has called for legislative changes in the wake of a Feb. 14 shooting at a Florida high school that killed 17 people. Trump has voiced support for expanding the background check system to include more mental health information, raising the age for the purchase of some guns to 21 from 18, and ending the sale of “bump stocks.”

Monday’s meeting at the White House was a freewheeling discussion of ideas to address gun violence at schools. Suggestions ranged from a possibly new rating system for violent videos to arming teachers to filling schools with smoke during an attack to make it harder for a shooter to find targets.

Trump has been most vocal about a controversial proposal to allow some “gun-adept” teachers to carry concealed firearms in schools. He has indicated that state governments might take the lead. Trump says “hardening” the schools would make them less attractive targets for a potential assailant.

“Armed Educators (and trusted people who work within a school) love our students and will protect them,” Trump posted on Twitter last week. “Very smart people. Must be firearms adept & have annual training. Should get yearly bonus. Shootings will not happen again – a big & very inexpensive deterrent. Up to States.”

Trump on Monday reiterated his call for states to move forward without federal action.

“States can do most of this and we’ll back you up,” Trump said. “We’ll help you no matter what your solution is,” adding “my attitude is get it done and get it done properly.”

The White House is also considering the idea of using restraining orders to take firearms away from people considered dangerous as part of its response to last week’s massacre at a Florida high school, two people familiar with the matter said.

Jay Inslee, the Democratic governor of Washington, endorsed such an approach, saying his state has had success with so-called extreme risk protection orders. Inslee, though, pushed back on Trump’s idea of arming people at schools. “Educators should educate,” he said, adding that law enforcement and teachers do not support such a move.

“I would suggest we need a little less tweeting right now and a little more listening,” Inslee said.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott unveiled a proposal last week to raise the age requirement for purchasing semiautomatic rifles to 21, and allow some guns to be temporarily confiscated from people deemed mentally unstable by a judge.

Scott has said he’s opposed to arming teachers, but supports increasing the number of law enforcement officials in schools. State legislators in Florida are considering proposals to allow for some school officials to be trained to carry concealed weapons. At the White House meeting on Monday, Scott also noted that students will be able to get more mental health counseling and he aims to have threat assessments in schools.

The Parkland massacre has “created momentum to make sure that something happens this time,” Scott said.

Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg LP, which operates Bloomberg News, serves as a member of Everytown for Gun Safety’s advisory board and is a donor to the group. Everytown for Gun Safety advocates for universal background checks and other gun control measures.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.