SWAT team arrests Maine teen accused of threatening statements

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

By Jake Bleiberg , BDN Staff • February 26, 2018 11:03 am

Updated: February 26, 2018 11:39 am

Related Stories Ellsworth superintendent promises better security after shooting threat

Cape Elizabeth public schools were closed Monday after local police arrested a 17-year-old student over online statements that officials interpreted to be a gun threat.

A SWAT team arrested the male student around 6 a.m. Monday at a home in South Portland, according Cape Elizabeth Police Chief Neil Williams.

The student was was charged with misdemeanor terrorizing and has been released into the custody of his mother, the police chief said Monday. He was arrested at a home on a Minott Street, according to Williams, who did not give the student’s name and was unsure whether he lived at the address.

The Cape Elizabeth schools were closed Monday “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the district’s website. Williams said that he is not aware of any ongoing threat.

The police chief said that his department had received a call from the Cape Elizabeth High School principal around 8:30 p.m. Sunday directing them to posts the student had made on social media.

The posts made threats that were “general in nature” but “intimated” gun violence, according Williams. No gun was recovered at the scene of the arrest, he said.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.