Car stuck on Portland tracks stops trains, traffic

Portland Police Department

By Callie Ferguson • February 26, 2018 10:26 am

A car that got stuck on railroad tracks in Portland stopped trains and traffic Sunday night.

Neighbors called police around 7:06 p.m. when they spotted a red Ford Fusion parked on the tracks between Lincoln and Coyle streets, a stretch of railroad that runs through a residential neighborhood near Woodfords Corner, Lt. Robert Martin said.

It sat there for at least an hour while crews removed its wedged wheels, delaying at least one incoming train and stopping traffic at at least three local intersections, he said.

Police issued a summons to the vehicle’s owner, 53-year-old Edward Thompson of Wells, for driving to endanger.

Thompson told police someone else drove the car onto the tracks and then fled the scene, Martin said. Officers rejected his explanation because there were no footprints in the freshly fallen snow leading away from the car, and his story contradicted several reports from neighbors, according to Martin.

