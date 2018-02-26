Police determine that no threat occurred Thursday on Rockland campus

By Lauren Abbate , BDN Staff • February 26, 2018 5:22 pm

Rockland police have determined that no threat occurred at the University College at Rockland last week.

On Thursday, the university alerted staff and students that a student allegedly made threatening statements, but after talking with students and staff at the college, police determined that no criminal threat was made.

“It was merely determined as an outburst from a student,” Sgt. Scott Solorzano said Monday.

Solorzano said the student had left the premises prior to officers’ arrival and that they did not make contact with the student. No charges were filed, he said.

In the wake of recent shootings and threats toward schools across the country, Solorzano said, “we are erring on the side of caution.”

