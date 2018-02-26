Maine woman charged with ‘terrorizing’ local officials in target shooting video

Tom Groening | BDN Tom Groening | BDN

By Nick McCrea , BDN Staff • February 26, 2018 2:08 pm

BELFAST, Maine — A Belfast woman is in jail after posting a video of herself target shooting with a scoped rifle, listing seven city officials by name and saying, “thanks for being my target.”

Laurie Allen, 57, was arrested Friday, Feb. 23, on charges of “terrorizing with a dangerous weapon,” a Class C crime. Belfast police Chief Michael McFadden issued an arrest warrant earlier that day detailing a series of public confrontations and video postings that caused “reasonable fear” among some officials that their lives or safety might be at risk.

Allen has been embroiled in a dispute with the city dating to 2010, when she moved to Belfast from New Jersey. She approached city officials with concerns about a stream behind her new home, which she said posed a flooding risk to her property and a danger to her and her family’s safety. She believed the city created the “ditch” for drainage and needed to maintain it, while city officials said it was a naturally occurring stream that runs through her subdivision and drains into the bay.

Throughout the dispute, Allen has managed several blogs claiming corruption and abuse among local officials, police, the school district, courts, the Maine Attorney General’s Office and others.

She also manages a YouTube account, where she records herself railing against those same officials, protesting around downtown Belfast outside the police department and councilors’ private business places, and confronting neighbors. In October 2017, she posted a video of herself and a male friend shooting targets with scoped rifle in a wooded area.

As Allen records her friend shooting, she says, “Right there, that’s [City Councilor Mike] Hurley! Right in the center. That’s Hurley, f—- you, Hurley.”

Hurley saw the video on YouTube soon after it posted, and showed it to McFadden. Two weeks later, Hurley obtained a protection from harassment order against Allen.

In January, Allen saw City Councilor Mary Mortier in a local grocery store and approached her to start yelling and “gesturing,” and followed her around the store shouting that she was “crooked,” “corrupt” and a “murderer,” according to court documents.

Two days later, Allen uploaded another video to her YouTube channel, which appeared to have been recorded on the same target shooting trip as the previous video. In this video, Allen fires several round from the rifle, then approaches the camera, names Mortier and Hurley in derogatory terms, as well as fellow councilors Eric Sanders, Neal Harkness and John Arrison, City Manager Joe Slocum and City Planner Wayne Marshall

“Thanks for being my target, a—holes,” Allen said into the camera.

Hurley saw this video as well, and again reported it to McFadden.

Until recently, Allen was a fixture at Belfast City Council meetings, where she routinely spoke during public comment periods about her discontent with the city and claimed officials were corrupt and threatening her, her home and her family.

She hasn’t attended in several months, since city officials obtained protection and no trespass orders against her.

A jail booking officer said Monday morning that Allen was still being held at Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset awaiting a court video conference later that day.

