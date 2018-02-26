Police: Ellsworth student who made threat had access to weapons

Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN

By Nick Sambides Jr. , BDN Staff • February 26, 2018 3:38 pm

Updated: February 26, 2018 4:08 pm

ELLSWORTH, Maine — An Ellsworth High School student accused of threatening a school shooting in an online gaming chat last week had access to several weapons, police said Monday.

Fifth-year student Michael Allen lived in a house where there was at least a shotgun, Police Chief Glenn Moshier said.

Allen had not been to school since June despite needing only to finish his community-service hours to graduate, Moshier added

Allen, 19, was charged Thursday with two counts of terrorizing and a single count of violation of conditions of release. He allegedly posted at Clash of Clans on Wednesday afternoon through his iPad, under the game name of Hpu357, that he was “ready to go to heaven after I end as many of your retarded kids as possible.”

Allen allegedly posted that he would shoot “30 if I am lucky. I’d at least get the resource officer and the retards in office. Then it’s all easy from there. Pull that fire alarm, group them together.”

Moshier said police knew it was Allen the minute FBI Special Agent Raymond T. Goergen related the Allen family’s address.

“He’s certainly troubled and definitely prone to violence,” Moshier said Monday of Allen. “He has been exposed to far too much violence for someone his age.”

Police previously charged Allen with Class D assault and violating conditions of release on May 3, according to a criminal record check. Police said the assault charge resulted from him hitting another student over the head with a cast.

Allen did not seem to realize the import of his alleged words when police confronted him — until Goergen identified himself, Moshier said.

According to the arrest report written by School Resource Officer Amie Torrey, Allen issued several denials to her, Goergen and Moshier at Allen’s Main Street home while admitting that he was Hpu357 and had sole access to the game account and iPad.

“His basic statement was that he was not threatening anyone,” Moshier said. “He was doing it to get a rise out of who he was chatting with. He said he had no intention to carry out the actions he had described.”

“His biggest concern is whether his [online game] account would be blocked,” Moshier added. “He clearly did not understand the statements he made.”

Among the traumatic events Allen has endured is the suicide of his father several years ago, Moshier said.

Allen didn’t own any weapons, but his mother owns several. Torrey’s report does not state — and Moshier could not exactly recall — how many weapons were in the home, but there was at least a shotgun kept locked away, Moshier said.

Prosecutors and police believed they had no legal grounds to search the Allen residence for weapons or seize them, Moshier said.

Allen, who will remain in jail until his court appearance on March 22, will be required by his conditions of release to stay away from all Ellsworth students and school staff.

He is not allowed within 500 feet of any school grounds, cannot carry weapons, must remain at home and submit to random weapons and electronic device searches, according to court documents.

Police will press for additional conditions of release in court, including the seizure of all Allen family weapons, if Allen gets released, Moshier said.

