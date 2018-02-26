Business
February 26, 2018
Maine gas prices fall slightly to $2.54

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Customers pump gas at a Brewer gas station, April 11, 2016.
The Associated Press

Gas prices are down a bit in northern New England.

GasBuddy’s daily survey of gas outlets in Vermont found that average retail gasoline prices in the state have fallen 2.5 cents in the past week to an average of $2.60 per gallon. New Hampshire has seen a slide of 1.5 cents to $2.48 per gallon. In Maine, average gas prices have fallen nearly a penny per gallon, to $2.54.

GasBuddy says the national average gas price has fallen 1.1 cents per gallon in the past week to $2.50 per gallon. The national average has decreased 7.3 cents per gallon in the last month and stands 22 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

