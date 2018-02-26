Maine gas prices fall slightly to $2.54

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

The Associated Press • February 26, 2018 12:52 pm

Gas prices are down a bit in northern New England.

GasBuddy’s daily survey of gas outlets in Vermont found that average retail gasoline prices in the state have fallen 2.5 cents in the past week to an average of $2.60 per gallon. New Hampshire has seen a slide of 1.5 cents to $2.48 per gallon. In Maine, average gas prices have fallen nearly a penny per gallon, to $2.54.

GasBuddy says the national average gas price has fallen 1.1 cents per gallon in the past week to $2.50 per gallon. The national average has decreased 7.3 cents per gallon in the last month and stands 22 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

