Saturday’s high school basketball tourney summaries

Updated:
Tourney basketball
HIGH SCHOOL
North Finals
GIRLS
Class B
WINSLOW 43, PRESQUE ISLE 39 (OT)
Winslow (17-5)
Guimond, Trask 3-4 0-0 9, Ward 4-13 2-2 10, Bernard 5-11 3-4 13, W. Littlefield 1-5 0-0 3, B. Littlefield 2-3 0-0 5, Gagnon 0-1 0-0 0, Clukey 1-6 0-0 3, Roy 0-4 0-0 0 Totals 16-47 5-6 43
Presque Isle (15-6)
Michaud 3-5 0-0 8, Wheaton 7-21 1-1 16, Skidgel 1-6 0-0 2, Castonguay 3-10 0-0 9, Rodriguez, Thompson 1-5 0-0 3, Jandreau 0-3 0-0 0, Rider, Haley 0-2 0-0 0, Moreau Totals 15-52 1-1 39
Winslow 11 20 33 36 43
Presque Isle 14 20 36 36 39
3-pt. goals: Winslow 6-17: Trask 3-4, W. Littlefield 1-3, B. Littlefield 1-1, Clukey 1-4, Roy 0-4, Bernard 0-1; PI 7-35: Castonguay 3-9, Michaud 2-2, Skidgel 1-3, Wheaton 1-13, Thompson 1-5, Haley 0-2, Jandreau 0-1
Class C
HOULTON 33, DEXTER 30 (OT)
Dexter (17-3)
Grant 8-17 3-3 22, Batron 1-2 0-0 2, Webber 0-0 0-4 0, Herrick 0-3 0-0 0, Beem 3-5 0-0 6, Cummings 0-1 0-0 0 Totals 12-28 3-7 30
Houlton (21-0)
Bouchard 9-18, 7-9 27, Graham 1-2, 0-0 2, Ewings 1-5, 0-0 2, Flewelling 0-6, 0-0 0, Worthley 0-1 2-2 2, Solomon 0-3 Totals 11-35 9-11 33
Dexter 5 11 20 28 33
Houlton 6 14 23 28 30
3-pt. goals: Dexter 3-9: Grant 3-8, Av. Herrick 0-1; Houlton 2-10: Bouchard 2-6, Flewelling 0-4
Class D
SOUTHERN AROOSTOOK 55, WOODLAND 41
Southern Aroostook (19-2)
Vining 1-10 0-0 2, Porter 6-12 5-7 19, Daggett 6-14 1-2 13, Brewer 3-4 3-3 9, Slauenwhite 2-4 0-0 6, Mathers 2-15 2-6 6, Cummings 0-1 0-0 0; Totals: 20-60 11-18 55
Woodland (17-4)
Russell 0-6 0-0 0, Cox 4-10 0-0 10, Smith 2-10 4-4 8, K. Erskine 2-6 0-0 4, Curtis 7-13 2-3 17, Beers 0-4 0-0 0, Monk 1-4 0-0 2; Totals 16-53 6-7 41
Southern Aroostook 9 26 43 55
Woodland 7 22 30 41
3-pt. goals — Southern Aroostook (4-10): Porter 2-4, Vining 0-1, Slauenwhite 2-2, Mathers 0-3; Woodland (3-16): Russell 0-3, Cox 2-5, Smith 0-4, Beers 0-2, Curtis 1-2
BOYS
Class B
HERMON 51, MDI 38
Mount Desert Island (17-4)
Phelps 3-12 2-2 10, McConomy 3-7 1-2 9, Lee 0-2 2-2 2, Fournier 0-1 0-0 0, Collin 2-4 0-0 5, Vanzura, Shea 4-9 0-0 8, Mild 1-3 2-2 4; Totals: 13-38 7-8 38
Hermon (20-0)
Godfrey 2-6 1-2 5, T. Hawes, C. Hawes 6-8 1-2 16, Marseille 3-4 0-0 6, Varney 2-5 6-6 10, Bishop, Trask 3-7 2-3 11, Bergeron 1-2 0-2 3; Totals: 17-32 10-15 51
MDI 4 14 18 38
Hermon 6 24 40 51
3-pt. goals — MDI (5-18): McConomy 2-7, Phelps 2-7, Collin 1-2, Lee 0-1, Fournier 0-2, Shea 0-1; Hermon (7-12): C. Hawes 3-4, Trask 3-5, Bergeron 1-2, Marseille 0-1
Class C
GEORGE STEVENS 62, FORT FAIRFIELD 39
Fort Fairfield (18-3)
Griffeth 1-1 0-0 3, Keegan 1-4 0-0 2, Watson 2-7 0-0 5, Cyr 5-16 2-2 14, Cormier, M. Langner 0-5 0-0 0, G. Griffeth, Sprague 0-3 2-2 2, C. Langner, West, Harvey 2-11 2-2 7, McNamee 2-5 2-5 6; Totals: 13-52 8-11 39
George Stevens (20-1)
Cole, Shaw, C. Mattson 2-4 0-0 5, Mote, Wardwell 1-2 2-4 4, Schildroth 13-25 1-4 29, Ashley 0-2 0-0 0, Szwez 0-2 0-0 0, M. Mattson 4-12 4-6 12, Dannenberg 0-5 0-0 0, Zentz 4-6 0-1 8, Simmons 1-3 1-2 4; Totals: 25-61 8-17 62
Fort Fairfield 11 15 29 39
George Stevens 24 38 54 62
3-pt. goals — Fort Fairfield (5-17): Cyr 2-4, C. Griffeth 1-1, Watson 1-3, Harvey 1-5, Keegan 0-1, Sprague 0-1, M. Langner 0-2; George Stevens (3-23): Schildroth 2-11, C. Mattson 1-2, Wardwell 0-1, Szwez 0-1, Zentz 0-1, Simmons 0-1, Ashley 0-2, Dannenberg 0-4
Class D
WOODLAND 40, JONESPORT-BEALS 37
Jonesport-Beals (16-4)
Beal 1-1 0-0 2, Carver 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson 5-7 6-8 16, Crowley 3-6 1-1 7, Cirone 1-2 0-0 3, Grant 0-2 0-0 0, Faulkingham 1-4 0-0 2, Alley 3-6 0-0 7; Totals 14-29 7-9 37
Woodland (18-3)
Miller 2-5 1-1 5, Plissey 1-7 0-1 2, Maynard 2-8 2-2 6, Phelps 3-6 0-2 7, Gardner 2-10 2-2 7, Worden 5-6 3-5 13, Morrison 0-2 0-0 0; Totals 15-45 8-13 40
Jonesport-Beals 12 21 29 37
Woodland 11 16 30 40
3-pt. goals — Jonesport-Beals (2-for-6): Crowley 0-1, Cirone 1-2, Alley 1-2; Woodland (2-for-16): Miller 0-1, Plissey 0-3, Maynard 0-2, Phelps 1-2, Gardner 1-6, Worden 0-1, Morrison 0-1
Class C North Semifinal
GSA 76, FORT KENT 53
Fort Kent (16-5)
(Friday night’s late game)
Jandreau 4-13 5-8 13, Rocheleau 3-9 0-0 9, Chasse 0-0 0-0 0, Delisle 4-9 1-3 10, Soucy 0-2 2-2 2, J. Jandreau 0-0 0-0 0, Roy 0-0 0-0 0, Plourde 2-2 0-0 4, Daigle 3-10 6-8 12, Paradis 1-4 0-0 2, Ouellette 1-4 0-0 2; Totals 17-49 15-21 53
George Stevens (20-1)
Cote 0-0 0-0 0, C. Mattson 1-7 1-2 3, Mote 0-0 0-0 0, Wardwell 1-2 2-2 4, Schildroth 12-25 1-2 30, Szwez 1-1 0-0 2, M. Mattson 5-7 2-6 12, Dannenberg 2-4 2-2 7, Zentz 2-3 1-2 5, Simmons 5-9 0-0 13; Totals 29-57 9-16 76
Fort Kent 12 23 39 53
GSA 11 34 51 76
3-pt. goals — Fort Kent (4-14): Jandreau 0-1, Rocheleau 3-7, Delisle 1-3, Soucy 0-1, Paradis 0-2; GSA (9-20): C. Mattson 0-1, Wardwell 0-1, Schildroth 5-11, M. Mattson 0-1, Dannenberg 1-3, Simmons 3-3
