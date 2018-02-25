Winter storm to dump mix of snow and rain across Maine

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

By Julia Bayly , BDN Staff • February 25, 2018 11:35 am

Winter weather warnings and advisories are up from most of Maine Sunday, with snow, sleet or freezing precipitation on tap from the St. John Valley to Portland and extending to the western mountains.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued by the National Weather Service for northern, central, coastal and Down East Maine where 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected through this evening in addition to some freezing drizzle later.

Parts of Oxford, Franklin and Somerset counties are under a winter weather advisory through 8 p.m. Sunday, with snow, sleet and freezing rain expected to fall throughout the day. In the higher elevations, it will likely remain all snow, with 3 to 6 inches expected before the storm winds down overnight.

Southern Maine is under a winter weather advisory with reduced visibility and several inches of snow expected before it changes over to an icy mixed precipitation.

CBS affiliate WABI reports that coastal counties and through the capital district will see 2 to 5 inches of snow that will mix with sleet. A change to rain is likely for coastal towns, especially from Portland south. The southern tip of York County will change to rain first, after 1 to 3 inches of snow accumulates.

Drivers are urged to use caution on what are likely to be slippery roads and allow extra time to reach their destinations.

