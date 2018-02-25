York
Under-tow tugboat sinks after collision with tug pulling it

U.S. Coast Guard | BDN
The 80-foot tugboat Capt Mackintire near Portland, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. The tugboat later sank about three miles south of Kennebunk, in about 158 feet of water. The Coast Guard is working with federal, state, and local authorities to evaluate pollution potential and respond to reports of sheening in the area.
The Associated Press

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine — The U.S. Coast Guard says experts are planning to dive on a sunken tugboat that went down off the Maine coast to see if it and the fuel that was on board can be recovered.

The Capt. Mackintire sank Thursday off Kennebunkport as fuel was being transferred to the Helen Louise, the boat that was towing it. No one was on board the Mackintire when it went down. There were no injuries

The Portland Press Herald reports the Capt. Mackintire was carrying diesel fuel in several drums and a fuel bladder.

After the Mackintire collided with the Helen Louise, a Coast Guard vessel started towing it, but the towline was cut after the Mackintire began taking on water. It sank in about 158 feet of water.

