February 25, 2018
Efforts to restore historic Maine rescue station gets $250k boost

The northwest portion of the 1908 Wood Island Live Saving Station is seen under renovation in this file photo.
The Associated Press
Updated:

KITTERY, Maine — Proponents of the revitalization of a historic life-saving station say they’ve received a grant of $250,000 that will pay for most of the construction planned for this summer.

Wood Island Life Saving Station Association wants to turn the station into a maritime museum. It’s located on the border of Maine and New Hampshire near the entrance of the Piscataqua River.

Preservation group president Sam Reid tells the Portsmouth Herald the grant from the Thomas W. Haas Charitable Fund will help with remaining work needed at the 1908 station. It was once an outpost of the United States Life-Saving Service. It was decommissioned 70 years ago.

A local planning board earlier this year cast a key affirmative vote needed to restore the rescue station.

Comments

