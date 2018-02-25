Efforts to restore historic Maine rescue station gets $250k boost

Portsmouth Herald file photo | BDN Portsmouth Herald file photo | BDN

The Associated Press • February 25, 2018 9:03 am

Updated: February 25, 2018 10:18 am

KITTERY, Maine — Proponents of the revitalization of a historic life-saving station say they’ve received a grant of $250,000 that will pay for most of the construction planned for this summer.

Wood Island Life Saving Station Association wants to turn the station into a maritime museum. It’s located on the border of Maine and New Hampshire near the entrance of the Piscataqua River.

Preservation group president Sam Reid tells the Portsmouth Herald the grant from the Thomas W. Haas Charitable Fund will help with remaining work needed at the 1908 station. It was once an outpost of the United States Life-Saving Service. It was decommissioned 70 years ago.

A local planning board earlier this year cast a key affirmative vote needed to restore the rescue station.

