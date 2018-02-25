Detroit man allegedly flees cops, who arrest girlfriend he left behind

Maine State Police | BDN Maine State Police | BDN

By Julia Bayly , BDN Staff • February 25, 2018 5:45 pm

State police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Detroit man who they say fled on foot from police Saturday night after leading police on a car chase in Palmyra.

According to information released by the Maine State Police late Sunday afternoon, Trooper Tyler Maloon attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Steven Dumont, 36, of Detroit, for a defect.

Instead of stopping, state police say Dumont drove off down Route 100 and on to Route 220 into Detroit before stopping behind a home. Dumont then allegedly exited the vehicle and ran off into the woods, leaving behind his passenger Cheyann Macmullen, 35, of Dixmont.

A police K-9 tracking team was called in, but were unsuccessful in locating Dumont.

Macmullen initially told police she had been picked up hitchhiking by Dumont and did not know him or if the car he was driving was his, police said.

When troopers contacted the vehicle’s registered owner, he informed them Macmullen had borrowed the car earlier that evening, according to state police.

Macmullen then allegedly told police several conflicting accounts of her evening, including that she had met Dumont at a party earlier that night, but would not say where the party was or who was in attendance.

When troopers interviewed Macmullen’s friends and family they allegedly learned Dumont is her boyfriend. When Macmullen allegedly refused to cooperate in locating Dumont, police arrested her for hindering apprehension or prosecution.

Dumont remained at large early Sunday evening and is wanted on charges of failing to stop, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and operating after revocation in addition to two other active arrest warrants, according to police.

Anyone with information on Dumont’s whereabouts may contact Trooper Maloon by email at tyler.j.maloon@maine.gov or by calling 207-624-7076.

