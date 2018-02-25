Fisheries
February 25, 2018
Fisheries Latest News | Poll Questions | Opioid Epidemic | Joyce McLain | Tourney Time 2018
Fisheries

Maine closes more scallop areas to prevent overfishing

Bill Trotter | BDN
Bill Trotter | BDN
SOUTHWEST HARBOR, Maine -- 03/07/17 -- Mount Desert Island scallop diver Andy Mays cuts out the innards of a scallop on his boat Lost Airmen, March 7, 2017.
The Associated Press

ADDISON, Maine — Maine fishing regulators are shutting down more areas to scallop fishing for the season to protect the health of the shellfish.

The state shuts down scalloping areas to prevent the valuable resource from being overfished. The Maine Department of Marine Resources said it has shut down the Harrington and Pleasant rivers, including Pleasant Bay.

The state’s also shutting down the Skillings River and Taunton Bay in the Frenchman Bay area.

The scallop fishing season begins in December and can last until early April. Most Maine scallops are harvested with drag boats, but some are taken by hand by divers. The state’s scallop fishery has steadily rebuilt in recent years after suffering a collapse in the 2000s.

The most recent closures went into place on Feb. 18.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like