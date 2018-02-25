Maine closes more scallop areas to prevent overfishing

Bill Trotter | BDN Bill Trotter | BDN

The Associated Press • February 25, 2018 9:09 am

ADDISON, Maine — Maine fishing regulators are shutting down more areas to scallop fishing for the season to protect the health of the shellfish.

The state shuts down scalloping areas to prevent the valuable resource from being overfished. The Maine Department of Marine Resources said it has shut down the Harrington and Pleasant rivers, including Pleasant Bay.

The state’s also shutting down the Skillings River and Taunton Bay in the Frenchman Bay area.

The scallop fishing season begins in December and can last until early April. Most Maine scallops are harvested with drag boats, but some are taken by hand by divers. The state’s scallop fishery has steadily rebuilt in recent years after suffering a collapse in the 2000s.

The most recent closures went into place on Feb. 18.

