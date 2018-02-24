Ireland propels Husson women to North Atlantic Conference championship

February 24, 2018 4:34 pm

Updated: February 24, 2018 4:56 pm

CASTLETON, Vermont — Sami Ireland scored 13 points in the second half and Husson University shot 57 percent from the field to pull away for a 76-58 victory over Maine Maritime Academy in the North Atlantic Conference women’s basketball championship game played on Saturday afternoon.

The third-seeded Eagles of coach Kissy Walker (19-9) will advance to the NCAA Division III Women’s Basketball Championship by virtue of the NAC’s automatic qualifier.

Ireland finished with a game-high 21 points for Husson of Bangor while going 11-for-12 from the foul line. She also grabbed eight rebounds.

Kenzie Worcester tallied 15 points with six rebounds and five assists for the Eagles, while Joan Overman posted 11 points. Anna MacKenzie (6 rebounds, 5 assists) and Logan Huckins contributed 10 points each.

Fourth-seeded Maine Maritime Academy of Castine (21-8) received 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals from Alayne Felix. Eryn Doiron tallied 11 points.

The Eagles pulled away late after carrying a 49-45 lead into the period. Ireland sank two free throws to make it 60-52 with 3:34 remaining, then Overman and Ireland each hit a jumper to put Husson in charge 64-52 with 2:22 left.

Women’s Hockey

Boston U. 4, Maine 1

At Orono, Boston University scored the first three goals of the game en route to a Hockey East first-round victory over the Black Bears at Alfond Arena.

UMaine and BU play the finale of the best-of-three series at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Victoria Bach scored in the first period for the Terriers, then set up a second-period tally by Rebecca Leslie that was the eventual game-winner. BU made it 3-0 at 10:55 of the second period when Jesse Compher scored off an Abbey Stanley assist.

Tereza Vanisova put UMaine on the board with an unassisted goal early in the third period, but Leslie’s second goal of the game, assisted by Stanley, provided a late insurance goal. Erin O’Neil made 23 saves.

Carly Jackson made 13 stops for the Black Bears.