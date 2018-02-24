Greenville shakes off A.R. Gould to capture second straight ‘D’ South boys title

February 24, 2018 4:02 pm

Updated: February 24, 2018 5:26 pm

AUGUSTA, Maine — Connor DiAngelo made two 3-pointers as Greenville outscored A.R. Gould 16-3 in the fourth quarter to post a 43-28 victory in the Class D South boys basketball championship game played Saturday afternoon at the Augusta Civic Center.

The top-seeded Lakers advance to face North champion Woodland in next Saturday’s 2:45 p.m. state title game in Augusta. It is Greenville’s second straight appearance in the championship game.

DiAngelo and Evan Bjork each scored 12 points to pace the Lakers (19-2). Nick Foley and Devin Boone chipped in with eight and seven points, respectively.

For No. 3 seed A.R. Gould of South Portland, Ernie Lorange led the way with nine points, while Malaki Brimage and ALex Shoureas provided eight points each.

Class D South Girls

Vinalhaven 59, Rangeley 49

At the Augusta Civic Center, Gilleyanne Davis-Oakes scored 12 of her game-high 28 points in the fourth quarter, enabling top-seeded Vinalhaven to maintain the upper hand in claiming a 59-49 victory over Rangeley for its second straight regional championship.

Davis-Oakes connected for 21 second-half points to propel Vinalhaven, which converted 18 of 27 free throws in the victory.

Cheyenne Bickford scored 11 points for the winners and Ashlyn Littlefield posted seven points.

Winnie LaRochelle tossed in 16 points to lead No. 2 Rangeley, while Emily Eastlack contributed 14 points.