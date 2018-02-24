Albany beats UMaine men’s basketball team; Black Bears to play at Vermont in quarterfinals

February 24, 2018 10:22 pm

Updated: February 25, 2018 12:42 am

Joe Cremo connected for 24 points on Saturday night, sparking the University at Albany to an 89-79 America East men’s basketball victory over the University of Maine.

Coach Bob Walsh’s Black Bears (6-24, 3-12 AE) will be the No. 8 seed for the America East tournament quarterfinals, which will be played next Saturday.

UMaine will take on top-seeded Vermont (25-6, 14-1 AE).

Travis Charles posted a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds and Greig Stire also logged a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds for Albany (22-9, 10-6 AE).

David Nichols netted 16 points for the Great Danes, who went 24-for-30 from the foul line and outscored the Black Bears by 21 points from the charity stripe.

Senior guard Aaron Calixte went 10-for-14 from the floor on his way to a game-high 25 points to pace UMaine. Isaiah White contributed 22 points and six rebounds, while Vernon Lowndes Jr. and Andrew FLeming (8 rebounds) tallied 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Albany dominated the rebounding by a 45-26 margin and outscored UMaine 29-11 from the foul line.

The Great Danes began to pull away, outscoring the Black Bears 20-6 over the last 9:14 of the first half to turn a one-point deficit into a 39-26 halftime lead.

The hosts never pushed their advantage to more than 15 points, that coming with 4:29 to play, but UMaine was not able to mount a serious challenge.