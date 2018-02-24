Portland
February 24, 2018
Portland Latest News | Poll Questions | Opioid Epidemic | Joyce McLain | Tourney Time 2018
Portland

American flag due to be given to veteran’s widow may have been stolen, police say

CBS 13 | USAF
CBS 13 | USAF
The Falmouth Police Department is asking for help recovering an American flag that was lost or stolen from American Legion Post 164 on Depot Road.
By CBS 13

The Falmouth Police Department is asking for help recovering an American flag that was lost or stolen from American Legion Post 164 on Depot Road.

Officials say the flag was kept in an oak case inside the building. Various organizations rent out the post.

Police say this flag was used to cover the coffin of a World War II veteran, and was at the post before it could be delivered to his widow.

The police are asking for the flag to be returned, no questions asked.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like