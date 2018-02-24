American flag due to be given to veteran’s widow may have been stolen, police say

CBS 13 | USAF CBS 13 | USAF

By CBS 13 • February 24, 2018 10:59 am

The Falmouth Police Department is asking for help recovering an American flag that was lost or stolen from American Legion Post 164 on Depot Road.

Officials say the flag was kept in an oak case inside the building. Various organizations rent out the post.

Police say this flag was used to cover the coffin of a World War II veteran, and was at the post before it could be delivered to his widow.

The police are asking for the flag to be returned, no questions asked.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.