1,500 gallons of untreated sewage should dissipate naturally following Fore River spill

By Julia Bayly , BDN Staff • February 24, 2018 11:00 am

A spokesperson for the United States Coast Guard said on Saturday that the 1,500 gallons of untreated sewage released into the Fore River in South Portland on Friday should dissipate naturally with no collection operations necessary.

“The source of the spill has been secured,” said USCG Public Affairs Officer Ensign Chellsey Phillips. “The Maine Department of Environmental Protection is releasing any further information.”

Calls left with DEP on Saturday were not immediately returned.

According to information released by the Coast Guard, the pipe carrying untreated sewage at the Coast Guard station in South Portland was damaged by a local contractor during a base construction project.

Phillips said she did not know how long the spill lasted before it was secured, or what the plans are for a permanent repair.

The DEP was notified of the situation and was onsite to evaluate and assist in identifying repair options.

Coast Guard Station South Portland is located approximately a half mile east of the Casco Bay Bridge.

