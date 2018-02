NH State Police | BDN NH State Police | BDN

By CBS 13 • February 24, 2018 9:45 am

Police say a Maine man has been arrested with about 21 pounds of marijuana in New Hampshire.

Jakob Lemieux, 27, of Sidney was pulled over in North Hampton Monday afternoon.

Police say they found the marijuana in the vehicle’s trunk.

Lemieux was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Drug with Intent to Distribute. He was held on $7,500 cash bail.

