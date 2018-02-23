UMaine women roll to league victory over Vermont

February 23, 2018 4:07 pm

BURLINGTON, Vermont — The University of Maine Black Bears hit 46.9 percent of their shots from the field en route to a 79-47 victory over the University of Vermont Catamounts in an America East women’s basketball game at Patrick Gym on Thursday night.

The Black Bears nailed 30 of 64 shots from the field to improve to 19-9 overall and 12-3 in the league while the Catamounts slipped to 8-20 and 5-10.

Blanca Millan paced Maine with 22 points and Tanesa Sutton added 17 and grabbed 11 rebounds. Julie Brosseau chipped in with nine points, four rebounds and three assists while Dor Saar contributed eight points.

Hanna Crymbie paced Vermont with 15 points and Kristina White added 10.

The Black Bears surged to a 28-10 lead at the end of the first quarter and never trailed for the game’s remainder. They shot 58.3 percent (18 of 32) in the first half while holding the Catamounts to a 30.4 clip (7 of 23).

UMaine returns home for regular-season finale at 1 p.m. on Sunday when it will take on the University of Albany at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.